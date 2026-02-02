All Manipur NDA MLAs summoned for Delhi meeting: Report

Almost all legislators of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Manipur have flown to Delhi for a high-level meeting on Monday. The meeting's timing is noteworthy, as it comes just days before the end of President's Rule in the state on February 12. The political situation in Manipur has been tense since violence erupted on May 3, 2023, killing over 260 and displacing more than 60,000.

Political speculation Possibility of new government formation Erstwhile Chief Minister of Manipur and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA N Biren Singh hinted at the possibility of a new government formation. "All the NDA alliance partner legislators are summoned to attend a meeting scheduled on Monday," he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. National People's Party (NPP) legislator Janghemlung Panmei was also reported to express hope for positive outcomes from the meeting, saying they would push for good things to happen in Manipur again.

Leadership decisions Contrasting political signals emerge BJP state president A Sharda Devi has also reached Delhi, fueling speculation that key organizational and leadership decisions may be taken at the central level. However, media reports indicate that contrasting political signals continue to emerge from different regions of Manipur. Certain civil society organizations in Kuki-dominated areas have maintained they will not support government formation, instead demanding a separate administration.

Governance continuity Governance is a continuous process, says Singh On the other hand, Singh reportedly stressed that governance is a continuous process, irrespective of who is in power, asserting that he tried his best to bring change during his tenure. The meeting on Monday is significant as it involves all NDA partners unlike previous meetings which only included BJP legislators.

