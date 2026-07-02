Manish Tewari leaves cryptic post after Congress snub in Punjab 

Insecurity alluded

'Wish I had an antidote for the insecurities'

Tewari further wrote, "Wish I had an antidote for the insecurities of individuals and institutions!" He acknowledged his long association with the INC, saying, "Having said that @INCIndia has given me enough over the past 45 years and I have also devoted my entire adult life in the service of the Indian National Congress over the decades." "Que sera, sera, Whatever will be, will be."