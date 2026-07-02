Manish Tewari leaves cryptic post after Congress snub in Punjab
What's the story
Senior Indian National Congress (INC) leader Manish Tewari has left a cryptic post on X after the party announced its core team for Punjab ahead of next year's assembly election that excluded him. In a cryptic social media post, he hinted that "being talented" had become a demerit. He wrote: "It seems having a talent is the greatest fault of all."
Insecurity alluded
'Wish I had an antidote for the insecurities'
Tewari further wrote, "Wish I had an antidote for the insecurities of individuals and institutions!" He acknowledged his long association with the INC, saying, "Having said that @INCIndia has given me enough over the past 45 years and I have also devoted my entire adult life in the service of the Indian National Congress over the decades." "Que sera, sera, Whatever will be, will be."
Team exclusion
Tewari's name missing from new Punjab Congress team
Tewari's name was missing from the new Punjab Congress team, which included nearly 20 senior leaders. A senior Congress leader told India Today that Tewari was never in contention for a top organizational post but was surprised by his complete exclusion from consultations. The leader said, "He has represented Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib in Parliament...served as a Union minister." Congress sources, however, informed NDTV that Tewari was not included since he is the Chandigarh MP, which is not in Punjab.
Leadership consultations
Congress leadership held extensive consultations before finalizing reorganization
Before finalizing the reorganization, Congress leadership held extensive consultations with Punjab leaders. A panel of observers headed by Ajay Maken was constituted for Punjab and submitted its recommendations to the party leadership. Rahul Gandhi reportedly oversaw the reorganization process. Six of the seven Congress MPs from Punjab are part of the new organizational team. They include Charanjit Singh Channi, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Amar Singh, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Dharamvira Gandhi.
Team composition
New team
Under the new structure, Channi will head the Campaign Committee, while Vijay Inder Singla will chair the Election Management and Coordination Committee. Randhawa has been appointed chairperson of the Core Committee and Amar will head the Manifesto Committee. The party also kept Warring as head of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and Pratap Singh Bajwa as leader of Congress Legislature Party. In addition, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Raj Kumar Verka, and Sangat Singh Gilzian have been named working presidents of Punjab Congress.