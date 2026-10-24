Delhi electoral roll revision: Just 2.5L Form 6 applications received

Out of the 3.3 million people flagged for not being linked to the 2002 base voter roll or for logical discrepancies, around 2.95 million have been resolved and will be part of the final rolls unless objected to through Form 7.

The period from August 31 to October 22 also saw around a month since the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced special camps across India to help voters rejoin the rolls.