Delhi electoral roll revision: Just 2.5L Form 6 applications received
What's the story
In the wake of a massive electoral roll revision in Delhi, 250,754 Form 6 applications have been filed. The Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office revealed that between August 31 and October 22, only 250,754 Form 6 applications were received. This number includes both new voters and those whose names were deleted, a total of 4.76 million, during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Roll update
2.95 million discrepancies resolved
Out of the 3.3 million people flagged for not being linked to the 2002 base voter roll or for logical discrepancies, around 2.95 million have been resolved and will be part of the final rolls unless objected to through Form 7.
The period from August 31 to October 22 also saw around a month since the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced special camps across India to help voters rejoin the rolls.
Camp impact
Over 158,000 applications received in special camps
The first special camp in Delhi was held on September 20, with around 89,000 such camps organized since then.
Between September 20 and October 22, a total of 158,470 Form 6 applications were received.
All these applications will be processed by November 30 before the final roll is published on December 4.
Application distribution
West district sees highest number of applications
The west district of Delhi received the highest number of applications at 30,361, followed by North West Delhi with 25,925 and East Delhi with 24,200.
New Delhi district saw the lowest number of applications at 4,341.
The SIR process started in Delhi on June 30, when there were around 14.5 million people on the electoral roll.
Process integrity
Low number of applications indicates due process followed
The claims and objections window closes on October 30, allowing voters to fill Form 6 for inclusion, Form 7 for deletion, and Form 8 for modification.
An official said the low number of applications indicates that the Absent, Shifted, Dead, or Duplicate (ASDD) list was compiled with due process.
Many voters preferred to keep ID cards from their native places even after moving to other areas.