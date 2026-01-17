'Men rape marginalized women for pilgrimage': Congress MLA sparks firestorm

A Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh , Phool Singh Baraiya, has sparked a political firestorm with his controversial remarks on rape. In an interview, he said that beautiful women can distract men and lead to rape. He also linked the crime to caste and religious beliefs. "Women from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBC communities are being raped the most," Baraiya said.

Backlash begins MLA's controversial remarks draw criticism Baraiya further said that it's written in religious scriptures that intercourse with women from these communities leads to pilgrimage rewards. He asked why Adivasi and SC/ST women are raped if they aren't beautiful. "A man can never rape a woman without the latter's consent," he added. His comments have drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused him of spreading divisive rhetoric.

Political fallout BJP leaders condemn Baraiya's remarks BJP leaders, including Mohan Yada,v have demanded action against Baraiya. Yadav asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to suspend Baraiya for his comments. Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan also expressed deep hurt over the statements. Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed the MLA's remarks and said they were "polluted" and "distorted."

