Modi hails Bengal 'poriborton' in address to party workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed gratitude to voters across West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies delivered a strong performance in the Assembly elections. Singling out Bengal, he said, "Bengal has been freed from fear and is now filled with the confidence of development. Banglay poriborton hoyeche (Change has arrived in Bengal)."

Address Promise to Bengal citizens Modi was addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters on Monday evening, when he hailed his party's performance. He said, "With Bengal's victory, the lotus has bloomed from Gangotri to the Gangasagar," alluding to the states being ruled by the BJP. He also made two important promises: action against ghuspaethia (infiltrators) and immediate activation of the Central health scheme in West Bengal.

On Opposition 'Parties will have to face wrath of women' Modi targeted Opposition parties on the occasion, indicating that while women, angry over the defeat of the quota bill in Parliament, had exacted revenge over Banerjee in Bengal, a similar fate awaited all the parties that blocked the bill. "I had said a few days ago that parties opposing reservation for women will have to face the wrath of women," he said.

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Results 'Bypoll results encouraging' Modi also described the by-election results across several states as "very encouraging." He said a "new history" has been created as the BJP and its allies registered victories across multiple states, crediting party president Nitin Nabin for his leadership, adding that electoral victories and defeats are an inherent part of democracy.

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