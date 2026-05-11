Nehru opposed Somnath temple restoration, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a dig at former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for allegedly opposing the restoration of the Somnath Temple. Speaking at the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav in Gujarat's Gir, PM Modi accused Nehru of prioritizing "appeasement over national self-respect." At the same time, he credited Congress stalwarts Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr. Rajendra Prasad for their efforts in rebuilding the temple after India's independence.

Historical context 'Nehru's opposition to Patel, Prasad' PM Modi said, "Following our Independence, one of the very first duties undertaken was the restoration of the Somnath Temple." He went on to say that Patel and Prasad faced opposition from Nehru in their efforts. "It was Sardar Sahab's willpower that, despite facing such fierce opposition, he remained unwavering in his resolve regarding Somnath," he added.

Political comparison 'Vigil against such mindset' He further said that "such forces are still active" today. The prime minister drew a parallel between the opposition faced during the temple's restoration and the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He said, "We have witnessed this even during occasions such as the construction of the Ram Temple." PM Modi stressed on being vigilant against such a mindset and emphasized moving forward by taking development and heritage together.

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Examples May 11 is important He said there are countless examples across the world where foreign invaders destroyed sites linked to a nation's identity. "Whenever people got an opportunity, they restored their heritage and upheld their dignity," he said. "Yet, in our country, politics was played even over issues linked to national self-respect, and...Somnath Temple stands as a prime example," he added. He also said May 11 is important, as India conducted three nuclear tests on this date at Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan.

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Commemorative release PM Modi releases stamp, coin As part of the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, PM Modi released a stamp and coin to mark the 75th anniversary of the temple's reconstruction. The event was attended by large crowds who lined up to greet him during a roadshow in Gir Somnath district. The Indian Air Force's renowned Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) also presented an air show over the Temple as part of the 'Somnath Amrut Mahotsav-2026' celebrations marking 75 years of the temple's reconstruction.