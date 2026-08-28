Penguin sought cuts to Modi, RSS in Sonia's memoir: Report  

The report said PRHI was uncomfortable with Gandhi's detailed accounts of her meetings with Modi, including a 2004 incident where he called her a "Jersey cow" at a rally.

"She has had a long career in politics, and therefore her memoir is expansive. She has certainly given her impressions of the Prime Minister and details of what happened when they met...As a politician, she mentions how this issue was handled, but the publishers had problems with it," an aide said.