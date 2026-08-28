Penguin sought cuts to Modi, RSS in Sonia's memoir: Report
What's the story
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's book deal with Penguin Random House India (PRHI) reportedly fell after she refused to make changes or deletions of references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Chinese intrusions, HT reported. People aware of the matter told HT that Gandhi maintained it is her story and that she would not allow any distortions to her telling of her life in her memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love.
Editorial dispute
Gandhi refused to alter passages on Modi, RSS
The report said PRHI was uncomfortable with Gandhi's detailed accounts of her meetings with Modi, including a 2004 incident where he called her a "Jersey cow" at a rally.
"She has had a long career in politics, and therefore her memoir is expansive. She has certainly given her impressions of the Prime Minister and details of what happened when they met...As a politician, she mentions how this issue was handled, but the publishers had problems with it," an aide said.
Publisher's stance
PRHI clarifies decision not to publish book
The book agreement eventually fell apart over three or four key sections.
After reports surfaced that the deal fell through because Sonia rejected editorial changes and deletions, PRHI issued a statement clarifying that any suggestion that "Penguin Random House India decided not to publish Belonging because the author declined editorial changes does not accurately reflect the circumstances."
However, the Congress dismissed this statement as "ridiculous," pointing out that Penguin worldwide has published similar works.
Unpublished content
Memoir touches upon India-China relations, territorial intrusions
It is also understood that Sonia compares Modi to other Prime Ministers in her memoir.
The memoir also touches upon Gandhi's views on India-China relations and territorial intrusions.
This has been a contentious issue, with both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi demanding transparency from the government regarding the situation at the Line of Actual Control.
Notably, earlier this year, Parliament was disrupted over former Army chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir, which was commissioned by PRHI.
Political backlash
Naravane's unpublished memoir
Citing Naravane's unpublished memoir, the LoP at the time said the "book clearly states that when the Chinese army had entered our border (during the India-China conflict in 2020), in such a critical moment, the Army Chief was made to wait. And when the time came to take a decision, the Prime Minister simply said, 'Do whatever you think is appropriate'."
He said the then Army chief had written that he felt alone and was abandoned by the entire establishment.
Book
Memoir release date
Sonia's memoir is expected to be released on November 10.
HarperCollins is reportedly close to finalizing a deal for its publication and distribution in India.
With Penguin Random House India out of the picture, an e-commerce listing showed an ebook edition of the memoir available for pre-order at ₹ 2,615, with William Collins, an imprint of HarperCollins UK, listed as its publisher.