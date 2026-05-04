Modi to visit BJP HQ at 6pm, may address workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi on Monday evening. The visit comes as early trends indicate a convincing performance by the party in the West Bengal and Assam assembly elections. BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni confirmed the visit on X, saying, "Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji will visit BJP HQ, New Delhi today at 6pm."

Election trends BJP leads in Bengal, Assam As per the latest trends, the BJP is leading in West Bengal with leads in 194 seats. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) trails with leads in 93 seats. In Assam, the BJP is leading in 81 of the 126 seats. The Congress is ahead in only 22 seats, a dip from 2021, when it won 31 seats.

Other states Trends from other states In Puducherry, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to retain power. Actor-politician Vijay's TVK is also leading in Tamil Nadu with a stunning debut. The DMK is now in third place according to Election Commission trends. In Kerala, the Congress leads with 63 seats while CPM and CPI follow with 27 and eight seats, respectively.

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Victory confidence BJP will form government in Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari BJP leaders are exuding confidence about forming the next government in West Bengal. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, "BJP will form the government. People have given the BJP a clear mandate." He also claimed that Hindu votes consolidated for the BJP despite Muslim voters not supporting TMC en masse.

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