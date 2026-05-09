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Modi touches feet of 97-year-old at Bengal oath ceremony
Makhan Lal Sarkar arrested in Kashmir while accompanying Syama Prasad Mukherjee during a movement

Modi touches feet of 97-year-old at Bengal oath ceremony

By Snehil Singh
May 09, 2026
01:25 pm
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sought the blessings of 97-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran Makhanlal Sarkar at the swearing-in ceremony of Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata. The event marked a historic moment as Adhikari took the oath as West Bengal's first BJP chief minister. PM Modi's gesture of touching Sarkar's feet and hugging him was a mark of respect for the veteran leader who played an instrumental role in the party's early days.

Twitter Post

PM Modi felicitates Makhanlal Sarkar

Political journey

Who is BJP veteran ML Sarkar

Sarkar is one of the BJP's earliest grassroots organizers in West Bengal. He has been associated with the nationalist movement since post-Independence India. In 1952, he was arrested in Kashmir while accompanying Syama Prasad Mukherjee during a movement to hoist the Indian tricolor. After the BJP was formed in 1980, Sarkar became its organizational coordinator for West Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling districts.

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Organizational impact

From district president to north Bengal in-charge

Within a year of becoming the organizational coordinator, Sarkar helped enroll nearly 10,000 members in these districts. He served as district president for seven years from 1981, an uncommon tenure at a time when BJP leaders usually changed roles every two years. His contributions were instrumental in expanding the party's presence in north Bengal.

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Election victory

Adhikari takes oath as West Bengal CM

The swearing-in ceremony of Adhikari as CM was a major political development in West Bengal. The BJP won 207 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections, forming its first government since Independence. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 80 seats after ruling for 15 years. Adhikari defeated outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes.

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