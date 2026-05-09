Modi touches feet of 97-year-old at Bengal oath ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sought the blessings of 97-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran Makhanlal Sarkar at the swearing-in ceremony of Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata . The event marked a historic moment as Adhikari took the oath as West Bengal's first BJP chief minister. PM Modi's gesture of touching Sarkar's feet and hugging him was a mark of respect for the veteran leader who played an instrumental role in the party's early days.

Twitter Post PM Modi felicitates Makhanlal Sarkar UNPRECEDENTED and VERY EMOTIONAL VISUALS ♥️



On the stage, the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji took the blessings of Shri Makhanlal Sarkar Ji, one of the BJP’s most senior workers in West Bengal.



At the age of 98, Shri Makhanlal Sarkar Ji remains one of the earliest… pic.twitter.com/ySwwFwhc3z — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) May 9, 2026

Political journey Who is BJP veteran ML Sarkar Sarkar is one of the BJP's earliest grassroots organizers in West Bengal. He has been associated with the nationalist movement since post-Independence India. In 1952, he was arrested in Kashmir while accompanying Syama Prasad Mukherjee during a movement to hoist the Indian tricolor. After the BJP was formed in 1980, Sarkar became its organizational coordinator for West Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling districts.

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Organizational impact From district president to north Bengal in-charge Within a year of becoming the organizational coordinator, Sarkar helped enroll nearly 10,000 members in these districts. He served as district president for seven years from 1981, an uncommon tenure at a time when BJP leaders usually changed roles every two years. His contributions were instrumental in expanding the party's presence in north Bengal.

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