Modi touches feet of 97-year-old at Bengal oath ceremony
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sought the blessings of 97-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran Makhanlal Sarkar at the swearing-in ceremony of Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata. The event marked a historic moment as Adhikari took the oath as West Bengal's first BJP chief minister. PM Modi's gesture of touching Sarkar's feet and hugging him was a mark of respect for the veteran leader who played an instrumental role in the party's early days.
Twitter Post
PM Modi felicitates Makhanlal Sarkar
UNPRECEDENTED and VERY EMOTIONAL VISUALS ♥️— Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) May 9, 2026
On the stage, the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji took the blessings of Shri Makhanlal Sarkar Ji, one of the BJP’s most senior workers in West Bengal.
At the age of 98, Shri Makhanlal Sarkar Ji remains one of the earliest… pic.twitter.com/ySwwFwhc3z
Political journey
Who is BJP veteran ML Sarkar
Sarkar is one of the BJP's earliest grassroots organizers in West Bengal. He has been associated with the nationalist movement since post-Independence India. In 1952, he was arrested in Kashmir while accompanying Syama Prasad Mukherjee during a movement to hoist the Indian tricolor. After the BJP was formed in 1980, Sarkar became its organizational coordinator for West Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling districts.
Organizational impact
From district president to north Bengal in-charge
Within a year of becoming the organizational coordinator, Sarkar helped enroll nearly 10,000 members in these districts. He served as district president for seven years from 1981, an uncommon tenure at a time when BJP leaders usually changed roles every two years. His contributions were instrumental in expanding the party's presence in north Bengal.
Election victory
Adhikari takes oath as West Bengal CM
The swearing-in ceremony of Adhikari as CM was a major political development in West Bengal. The BJP won 207 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections, forming its first government since Independence. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 80 seats after ruling for 15 years. Adhikari defeated outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes.