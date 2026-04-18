Modi warns opposition will face consequences for blocking women's quota

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has slammed the opposition for not supporting the Women's Reservation Bill. The bill, which proposed reserving 33% of seats in Parliament and state assemblies for women, was defeated in the Lok Sabha . It needed a two-thirds majority but only got 298 votes in favor against 230 opposing MPs.

Accusation Opposition has made a mistake: PM Modi According to sources cited by NDTV, PM Modi told his cabinet that the opposition has made a mistake by not supporting this bill and will have to face consequences. He said they have let down the women of India, and this message should be taken to every village. "They have let down the women of the country. This message must be taken to every single person, to every single village," he reportedly said.

Regret remark They will have to 'pay a price': PM Modi Further, PM Modi reportedly said the opposition parties will "regret for the rest of their lives" their decision not to support the bill. He added that they will have to "pay a price" for it and accused them of trying to hide behind excuses. These remarks reportedly came at a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting in Delhi.

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Historic defeat Historic 1st for BJP-led government The Women's Reservation Bill was aimed at providing 33% reservation for women in legislatures by 2029 and increasing the Lok Sabha to 816 seats. Its defeat is a historic first for the BJP-led government, as no key Constitutional amendment bill has failed in Parliament during its three consecutive terms from 2014 to 2026.

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