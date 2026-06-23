The purchases span a total area of 168 acres and amount to ₹45 crore

MP CM's family bought 168 acres near infrastructure projects: Report

By Snehil Singh 12:38 pm Jun 23, 202612:38 pm

What's the story

Since he became the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in December 2023, Mohan Yadav's family has purchased at least 137 plots of land across Ujjain. According to an investigation by The Indian Express, these purchases span a total area of 168 acres and were made for ₹45 crore. Most of these plots are located near new road projects or areas where land use has been changed from agricultural to residential/commercial under the Ujjain Master Plan 2035.