MP CM's family bought 168 acres near infrastructure projects: Report
What's the story
Since he became the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in December 2023, Mohan Yadav's family has purchased at least 137 plots of land across Ujjain. According to an investigation by The Indian Express, these purchases span a total area of 168 acres and were made for ₹45 crore. Most of these plots are located near new road projects or areas where land use has been changed from agricultural to residential/commercial under the Ujjain Master Plan 2035.
Purchasers
Who is buying land?
The investigation found that the plots were bought by Yadav's wife Seema, his son Vaibhav's wife Shalini Yadav, brothers Nandlal and Narayan Yadav, Narayan's wife Rekha, their son Abhay Yadav, and first cousins Govind and Nilesh Yadav. All this was purchased either directly or through one of four real estate companies run by the family. These purchases have raised concerns over possible conflict of interest given their proximity to government-announced infrastructure projects.
Infrastructure connection
Purchases linked to government road projects
The land purchases are closely linked to infrastructure projects, such as road projects, announced by the state government since Yadav took office. Ujjain District Collector Roushan Singh mentioned "over half a dozen" highway projects aimed at improving connectivity to Garoth, Jhalawar, Nagda, Badnawar, Indore, and Bhopal. The family also bought land in areas where agricultural zones were converted for residential/commercial use under the Master Plan 2035, released in May 2023.
Land expansion
Family already owned over 100 plots
The Yadav family's land holdings have grown since Yadav became CM. They already owned at least 108 plots covering 179 acres before this, with some purchases made during his tenure as Education Minister from 2021 to 2023. The report cited a senior state government official as anonymously saying that it was "not appropriate" to link the business dealings of the Chief Minister's family with his office.
Defense
Family has been in real estate since 2010
Govind Yadav's son Anant defended their family's actions, saying they have been in the real estate business since 2010. He reportedly said, "Our family is in realty business since 2010 when my father developed a hundred-bigha property," adding, "As private individuals, we have every right to buy, develop, or sell any private land." The report also clarified that this doesn't include the family's land transactions in 2026, if any.