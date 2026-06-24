'He stood by me': Moitra's praise for Suvendu sparks buzz
What's the story
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has sparked fresh speculation after she praised West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. In a BBC interview, Moitra spoke of an "emotional connection" with Adhikari, who was once a key TMC leader but defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2020. She recalled how he supported her during tough times in her political career, including when she was denied a Lok Sabha ticket in 2014.
Career support
'I cried the whole night'
"In 2014, I was supposed to get a Lok Sabha ticket, but I did not get it. I cried the whole night. At that time, Suvendu was there to reassure me," the Krishnanagar MP said. She also remembered his presence at her first rally when she contested from Karimpur in the 2016 Bengal Assembly polls. "No one came to campaign for me. The first rally was done by Suvendu Adhikari," she said.
Political turmoil
TMC faces internal strife, defections
Moitra's comments come at a time when the TMC is facing internal strife and defections. A faction of MLAs led by Ritabrata Banerjee has rebelled against party supremo Mamata Banerjee. The rebel camp claims to have around 60 of the 80 TMC MLAs on their side. In Parliament, 20 TMC MPs have merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) to support the ruling BJP.
Relationship
'I had very good relationship with Suvendu'
Moitra acknowledged that they no longer communicate regularly since they belong to rival political factions but argued that personal relationships transcend party lines. "At a personal level, I have had a very good relationship with Suvendu. When we were in the party together, he supported me a lot," the Lok Sabha MP said.
Party purification
Moitra thanks Adhikari for 'purification' of TMC
Moitra also thanked Adhikari for the "purification" of the TMC, saying what Banerjee couldn't do in years, he achieved in a day. "Mamata likes to maintain a personal equation with TMC leaders. The party's failing has been that it adjusted all leaders, even those who are rubbish and useless. Mamata should have reviewed whether these leaders could have won elections on their own," she said.
Merger rumors
No truth in reports of TMC merging with Congress: Moitra
Underlining what separates the BJP from the TMC, she said, "The BJP has a strong cadre, functions systematically, and has a clear Hindutva ideology. The party is not dependent on a single person." She also dismissed rumors of a possible merger between the TMC and Congress. She said ideologically they are closer to Congress but added, "There is absolutely no truth in such reports."