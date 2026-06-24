'He stood by me': Moitra's praise for Suvendu sparks buzz

Career support

'I cried the whole night'

"In 2014, I was supposed to get a Lok Sabha ticket, but I did not get it. I cried the whole night. At that time, Suvendu was there to reassure me," the Krishnanagar MP said. She also remembered his presence at her first rally when she contested from Karimpur in the 2016 Bengal Assembly polls. "No one came to campaign for me. The first rally was done by Suvendu Adhikari," she said.