'One of most important decisions': PM on Women Reservation Bill 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called the Women Reservation Bill "one of the most important decisions of the 21st century." He was speaking at the national-level Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The Parliament is scheduled to meet for a three-day special session starting April 16, with a focus on the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill.

Quota implementation India united on women's reservation bill: PM Modi At the event, PM Modi stressed the importance of implementing the women's quota law by 2029. He said, "India stands united on the Women's Reservation Bill. The bill has come into being after 40 years. It must be implemented by 2029. This is one of the most important decisions of the 21st century," The Prime Minister also acknowledged former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar's presence at the event and congratulated all political parties for their contributions toward this milestone decision.

Women's impact Increased women's participation leads to greater sensitivity in governance The prime minister cited studies that show increased women's participation in decision-making leads to greater sensitivity in governance. He credited the success of the Jal Jeevan Mission to women's involvement at the Panchayat level. "The millions of women who have been working and leading in our local bodies and institutions for so many years have extensive and rich experience at the grassroots level," he said.

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Twitter Post 'This is no ordinary thing' #WATCH | Delhi: At the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan', Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "I've noticed that over the past few days, women across the country have been speaking out on this topic. Reaching the Legislative Assembly and the Lok Sabha will give wings to their dreams.… pic.twitter.com/o1H8LYnDNE — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026

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Egalitarian vision End decades of waiting, implement women's reservation by 2029: Modi PM Modi said the decision of reserving seats for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies is a step toward an egalitarian India. He said it is time to end decades of waiting and announced key dates between April 16-18 for this purpose. "Our country's Parliament is close to creating a new history. A new history that will realize the concepts of the past. One that will fulfill the resolutions of the future," he said.