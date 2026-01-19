'Family destroyer': Mulayam Singh's younger son to divorce wife Aparna 

Prateek Yadav, son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and the stepbrother of the party's current chief, Akhilesh Yadav , has announced his decision to divorce his wife, Aparna Yadav. In an Instagram post, he accused her of being "selfish" and a "family destroyer," alleging she had ruined his family ties. He claimed that she is only interested in gaining fame and influence and doesn't care about his mental health.

Accusations detailed Prateek's allegations against Aparna Prateek wrote in his post, "I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to become is famous and influential." He added, "Right now, I am in a very bad mental health condition and she doesn't bother. Because it's only herself she bothers about. I have never seen such a bad soul, and I was unfortunate to get married to her."

Marriage history Prateek and Aparna's marriage details Prateek and Aparna got married in 2012 in a high-profile wedding attended by celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Anil Ambani. Their relationship started in 2001 after Prateek got Aparna's email ID at a birthday party. They were in a relationship for nearly a decade before getting married. Aparna became politically involved after her marriage, first joining the SP before moving on to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2022. Since then, rumors of strife within the Yadavs have surfaced.

