Bengal SIR: SC says ECI must accept Class-10 admit card 

The Supreme Court on Monday orally observed that the Class 10 admit card issued by the West Bengal State Board should be accepted as a document for enumeration under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Dipankar Datta, and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, was hearing petitions related to WB SIR. Senior Advocate Kalyan Banerjee represented petitioners from the Trinamool Congress in this case.

Document dispute ECI's refusal to accept admit card questioned Banerjee argued that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was not accepting the Class 10 admit card as a valid document. Banerjee claimed that ECI has stated that they will only accept Class 10 result cards, but the date of birth is only mentioned on the admit card. Justice Bagchi questioned how the ECI could refuse it when it was mentioned in a press release as an acceptable document for enumeration.

Birthdate matter Justice Datta emphasizes importance of admit card Justice Datta also orally said Class 10 admit card will have to be accepted, as the result card does not have the date of birth. "The West Bengal State Board of Education marks the date of birth in the admit card. Not in the pass certificate," Justice Datta said. He pointed out that if only a pass certificate is insisted upon, it won't have the date of birth. Hence, acceptance of an admit card is necessary for accurate enumeration.

