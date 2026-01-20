'National anthem insulted': Tamil Nadu governor walks out of assembly

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi walked out of the state Assembly on Tuesday morning without delivering his customary address. This is the second consecutive year he has done so over the same issue. The Governor entered the House at 9:29am and left by 9:36am. Per reports, he had objected to not playing the National Anthem immediately after Tamil Thai Vaazhthu, the state anthem.

Speaker's stance Speaker's response to Governor's national anthem objection Speaker M Appavu intervened during the governor's address, asking him not to change House customs and clarifying that the National Anthem is played at the end of proceedings. Appavu also asserted that only elected MLAs are allowed to express opinions on the floor of the Assembly. As the conversation exchanged, Ravi stated that it was regrettable that his address was interrupted and claimed that his microphone was turned off. The governor's customary address was later read out by the speaker.

Official statement Governor's office releases statement after assembly walkout The Governor's office has since released a statement explaining his decision to skip the address. It claimed that the "National Anthem is yet again insulted and the Fundamental Constitutional Duty disregarded." "Governor's mike was repeatedly switched off and he was not allowed to speak. The speech contains numerous unsubstantiated claims and misleading statements. Several crucial issues troubling the people are ignored," the statement added.

Governor 'Tamil Nadu becoming less attractive for investors' The office also alleged that several key issues affecting the people were ignored. Among these was a claim of over ₹12 lakh crore in investments, which the office said was inaccurate, as many MOUs remain only on paper. "Actual investment is hardly a fraction of it. Investment data show that Tamil Nadu is becoming less attractive for investors. Until four years ago Tamil Nadu...was the fourth largest recipient of foreign direct investment. Today it..remain at the Sixth," it said.