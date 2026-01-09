'NCPs are together now...All tensions have ended': Ajit Pawar
What's the story
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar has said that all tensions within the Pawar family have been resolved. Speaking to NDTV, he said, "The workers of both parties want to unite. The two NCPs are together now. All tensions in our family have ended." The NCP was founded by Sharad Pawar but split two years ago after a revolt by his nephew, Ajit.
Election alliance
NCP factions unite for upcoming elections
After the split, Ajit had claimed the party name and 'clock' symbol of the NCP, while Sharad's faction got a new name and symbol. Now that they have agreed to unite, the two factions of the NCP have decided to come together for the upcoming Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation election. Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad and cousin of Ajit, confirmed this development on NDTV.
Alliance confirmation
Sule confirms alliance, dismisses ministerial rumors
Sule confirmed that the two factions have come together for the Pimpri-Chinchwad polls at the request of party workers. However, she clarified that there has been no discussion on whether this alliance will continue beyond these elections. She also dismissed rumors that the older Pawar faction would join Maharashtra's BJP-led government and that she would take charge as a minister. "Let those who are happy with such rumors talk about them," she said.