'NCPs are together now...All tensions have ended': Ajit Pawar

After the split, Ajit had claimed the party name and 'clock' symbol of the NCP, while Sharad's faction got a new name and symbol. Now that they have agreed to unite, the two factions of the NCP have decided to come together for the upcoming Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation election. Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule , daughter of Sharad and cousin of Ajit, confirmed this development on NDTV.

Alliance confirmation

Sule confirms alliance, dismisses ministerial rumors

Sule confirmed that the two factions have come together for the Pimpri-Chinchwad polls at the request of party workers. However, she clarified that there has been no discussion on whether this alliance will continue beyond these elections. She also dismissed rumors that the older Pawar faction would join Maharashtra's BJP-led government and that she would take charge as a minister. "Let those who are happy with such rumors talk about them," she said.