'New government will have...full cooperation': Nitish Kumar in resignation note 

Nitish Kumar , the leader of Janata Dal (United), has resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar . The announcement came after he recommended Governor Syed Ata Hasnain to dissolve his Cabinet. In a post on X following his resignation, he outlined the works his government has done since 2005. He said since then the rule of law has been firmly established. "Our government has worked for every section of society—Hindus, Muslims, upper castes, backward classes, extremely backward...Dalits and Mahadalits," he said.

Post 'Bihar will develop even faster' He said work to develop Bihar has been taken even further in recent times. "For the next five years...from 2025 to 2030, the formation of 7 Nishchay-3 has been done. This will lead to even more work, as a result of which Bihar will advance significantly. The Center is also providing full cooperation...For this, we bow to the honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Bihar will develop even faster and join the top states of the country."

Twitter Post Read the full post here आप जानते हैं कि 24 नवंबर, 2005 को राज्य में पहली बार एन०डी०ए० सरकार बनी थी। तब से राज्य में कानून का राज है और हम लगातार विकास के काम में लगे हुए हैं। सरकार ने शुरू से ही सभी तबकों का विकास किया है चाहे हिंदू हो, मुस्लिम हो, अपर कास्ट हो, पिछड़ा हो, अति पिछड़ा हो, दलित हो,… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) April 14, 2026

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Political transition Kumar elected to Rajya Sabha last month Kumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16 and took oath as a member of the Upper House on Friday. He had resigned from the Legislative Council on March 30, his fourth consecutive term, which was due to end in 2030. The Prohibition of Simultaneous Membership Rules of 1950 require a person elected to both Parliament and a state legislature to resign from one within 14 days.

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