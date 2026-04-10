Nitish Kumar takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP
What's the story
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took oath as a Rajya Sabha member on Friday in New Delhi. The ceremony was attended by Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary. This development indicates his imminent exit from the state government and paves the way for a new chief minister in Bihar.
Twitter Post
Video of Nitish Kumar taking oath as Rajya Sabha member
#WATCH | Nitish Kumar takes oath as a Member of the Rajya Sabha.— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2026
(Video Source: Sansad TV/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/ZFbf761Wrm
Leadership change
Felt I have completed much of my work in Bihar
Kumar had confirmed his decision to step down as Chief Minister a day before taking oath. He said he felt he had completed much of his work in Bihar and wanted to focus on his responsibilities in Delhi. "I have accomplished a lot of work in Bihar. Now I felt that I should remain here," Kumar told reporters, announcing plans for new leadership appointments soon.
Career overview
Longest-serving CM of Bihar
Kumar is Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister, having first assumed the role in 2005. He started his political career as an MLA in 1985 and served as a Union Minister under Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government. His decision to take oath as a Rajya Sabha member marks a new chapter in his political journey, with plans for leadership changes in Bihar soon.