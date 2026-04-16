'No state will face any injustice': PM on delimitation process
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured Southern states and opposition leaders that there will be no discrimination when it comes to the delimitation exercise, whether they are "North, South, big or small." "I give guarantee no injustice will be done to any state, from East to West, North to South," PM Modi said in Lok Sabha.
Trouble
Some creating trouble for 'political benefit'
He also responded to critics, saying they were opposing the process simply for "political benefit." "I want to reassure....that whether it's north or south, this process will not make any discrimination, no injustice....if you want me to use the word 'guarantee,' I will use it, if you want me to use the word promise, I say so," he said.
Twitter Post
Ratio will remain the same, says PM
#WATCH | Speaking in Lok Sabha on women's reservation and delimitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "I want to say responsibly today that this will not discriminate against anyone. This decision process will not be unfair to anyone. The government that was in power… pic.twitter.com/IAeqXUOM4Z— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2026
Bills
Women's reservation bill historic opportunity for India: PM Modi
During the debate, he also strongly advocated for the implementation of the women's reservation bill from 2029. He stressed that this is a historic opportunity to empower women and shape India's political landscape. He urged Members of Parliament (MPs) not to let this chance go by, saying, "Women have not forgotten those who have stood against their rights."
Democracy
Ours is the mother of democracy
He said that when the idea of women's reservation was first conceived 25-30 years ago, it should have been implemented then. Now, he said, it is at a mature stage and improved from time to time. "Ours is the Mother of Democracy," he added, calling India's democracy a development journey for thousands of years.
Support
Unanimous support sought for other bills as well
The Prime Minister also sought unanimous support for the bills, which include The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026; The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and The Delimitation Bill, 2026. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill proposes increasing Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850 through delimitation to enable 33% reservation for women, based on the 2011 Census.