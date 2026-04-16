'No state will face any injustice': PM on delimitation process 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured Southern states and opposition leaders that there will be no discrimination when it comes to the delimitation exercise, whether they are "North, South, big or small." "I give guarantee no injustice will be done to any state, from East to West, North to South," PM Modi said in Lok Sabha.

Trouble Some creating trouble for 'political benefit' He also responded to critics, saying they were opposing the process simply for "political benefit." "I want to reassure....that whether it's north or south, this process will not make any discrimination, no injustice....if you want me to use the word 'guarantee,' I will use it, if you want me to use the word promise, I say so," he said.

Twitter Post Ratio will remain the same, says PM #WATCH | Speaking in Lok Sabha on women's reservation and delimitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "I want to say responsibly today that this will not discriminate against anyone. This decision process will not be unfair to anyone. The government that was in power… pic.twitter.com/IAeqXUOM4Z — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2026

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Bills Women's reservation bill historic opportunity for India: PM Modi During the debate, he also strongly advocated for the implementation of the women's reservation bill from 2029. He stressed that this is a historic opportunity to empower women and shape India's political landscape. He urged Members of Parliament (MPs) not to let this chance go by, saying, "Women have not forgotten those who have stood against their rights."

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Democracy Ours is the mother of democracy He said that when the idea of women's reservation was first conceived 25-30 years ago, it should have been implemented then. Now, he said, it is at a mature stage and improved from time to time. "Ours is the Mother of Democracy," he added, calling India's democracy a development journey for thousands of years.