'No CM change in Karnataka': Congress reveals Delhi meet details 

The Congress party has dismissed rumors of a tussle between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar over the chief ministerial post. After a six-hour meeting with top party leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi , General Secretary KC Venugopal said the discussions were focused solely on upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and council elections in Karnataka. "Whatever speculation you people are doing is only speculation; no reality at all," Venugopal added.

Leadership speculation Meeting called to address leadership change rumors The meeting was called amid ongoing speculation about a possible change in leadership. The party leadership has already intervened many times to quell tensions between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar since the Congress came to power in Karnataka in 2023. Shivakumar's supporters claim there was an agreement for a rotational chief ministership, but the party high command has never confirmed such an arrangement publicly.

Ongoing tensions Siddaramaiah asked to step down, says report However, India Today, citing sources, reported that Siddaramaiah has been asked by the party high command to step down and move to Delhi. The sources said that the Congress leadership told Siddaramaiah that he could move to national politics through the Rajya Sabha and take on a larger organizational or governance role in Delhi. The high command informed him that "all other things and his issues will be taken care of."

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