No victory rallies in Bengal until results are announced
What's the story
As the counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections is underway, the Kolaka Police have issued an order banning any victory procession, rally, or public celebration in connection with the results within its jurisdiction. The police stated that this measure aims to uphold public order, peace, and tranquility. "Victory processions...may be conducted on 5th May...or thereafter...All such permitted processions shall strictly adhere to the prevailing rules and guidelines and the conditions imposed in the permission," it said.
EC
'No rallies celebrating wins of candidates'
A similar directive was also issued by the poll body. Special Electoral Roll Observer Subrata Gupta on Monday announced a ban on victory rallies across the state. The decision comes after complaints were received regarding polling agents not being able to reach counting centers. "No rallies celebrating wins of candidates following the announcement of results will be allowed anywhere in the state today," Gupta said.
Twitter Post
Read order here
In view of the counting process of the General Election to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, which is expected to continue throughout the day to complete the entire process of counting, and in order to maintain public order, peace, and tranquility within the jurisdiction of… pic.twitter.com/d3XC3nJmil— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026
Election update
Close contest between BJP, TMC
Early trends from the West Bengal Assembly elections show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). The BJP has crossed the majority and is leading in 188 seats, while the AITC is ahead in 101 seats. The elections were held on April 23 and April 29, with a record turnout of 92.93%. Current Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeks a fourth consecutive term for her party, TMC.