Counting of votes is underway in West Bengal

No victory rallies in Bengal until results are announced

By Chanshimla Varah 11:30 am May 04, 202611:30 am

What's the story

As the counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections is underway, the Kolaka Police have issued an order banning any victory procession, rally, or public celebration in connection with the results within its jurisdiction. The police stated that this measure aims to uphold public order, peace, and tranquility. "Victory processions...may be conducted on 5th May...or thereafter...All such permitted processions shall strictly adhere to the prevailing rules and guidelines and the conditions imposed in the permission," it said.