'Nobody willing to use public transport': Shivakumar's remarks trigger debate

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has sparked a fresh debate on the city's traffic woes. He said that people in Bengaluru prefer private vehicles over public transport, which he believes is a major reason for the city's chronic congestion. "Everyone wants to buy a car, but nobody wants to use public transport. That is why there are massive traffic jams," he said at a recent event.

Population surge Bengaluru's population growth and car ownership culture Shivakumar compared Bengaluru's growth to California's, noting that the city has nearly double the number of engineers. He claimed that California has around 13 lakh engineers, while Bengaluru alone is home to nearly 25 lakh engineers, with its population doubling over the last decade. The Deputy CM also highlighted the state's investment in Bengaluru, with ₹1.5 lakh crore allocated for infrastructure and civic facilities development.

Mixed responses Public reaction to Shivakumar's comments on Bengaluru's traffic Shivakumar's remarks have drawn mixed reactions on social media. Some users said authorities should focus on basic civic issues, like safety, cleanliness and enforcement, saying these were achievable without major additional spending if there was political will. Others pointed to economic factors, such as easy bank loans and a growing IT workforce, driving vehicle ownership. One user warned that relying on private vehicles would worsen congestion in the long run.

