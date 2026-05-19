Norwegian journalist invites Rahul Gandhi for interview

Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng has reached out to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for an interview after a controversy unfolded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Norway . The controversial incident involved Lyng trying to question PM Modi as he exited a stage with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. In response, Gandhi slammed Modi on social media, accusing him of "panicking and 'running away.'"

Interview request 'What happens to India's image...': Gandhi on PM Modi Sharing a video of the incident on X, Gandhi wrote, "When there is nothing to hide, there is nothing to fear. What happens to India's image when the world sees a compromised PM panic and run from a few questions?" Norwegian journalist Lyng then reached out to Gandhi on social media, asking if he would be available for an interview on Tuesday.

Twitter Post Rahul Gandhi's post criticizing PM Modi When there is nothing to hide, there is nothing to fear.



What happens to India’s image when the world sees a compromised PM panic and run from a few questions? https://t.co/tOO8vzESpf — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 18, 2026

Advertisement

Press freedom Norway ranked 1st on World Press Freedom Index Lyng had asked PM Modi during his visit, "PM Modi, why don't you take questions from the freest press in the world?" She later shared a video of the incident on her X account and wrote: "Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, would not take my question, I was not expecting him to. Norway has the number one spot on the World Press Freedom Index. India is at 157th, competing with Palestine, the Emirates & Cuba..."

Advertisement

Embassy invitation Indian embassy invites Lyng to PM Modi's press briefing The Indian embassy in Norway later invited Lyng to a press briefing on PM Modi's visit. The invitation read, "The Embassy is organizing a press briefing on the Prime Minister's Visit this evening at 9:30pm at the Radisson Blu Plaza hotel. You are most welcome to come and ask your questions there." During the briefing, officials from India's Ministry of External Affairs addressed queries from Norwegian media representatives.

Official response Lyng asked MEA officials why should we trust you? Journalist Lyng, who was present at the press briefing, asked, "Why should we trust you? Can you promise you will stop the human rights violation that goes on in your country? Will the prime minister start taking critical questions from the Indian press?" In response, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George spoke about India's democratic framework and constitutional values.