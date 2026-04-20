Uninvited to cricket match, Maharashtra politician drives tractor onto pitch
What's the story
A local politician allegedly drove a tractor into the field during a cricket tournament final in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on April 12. The local politician, who is also the Dharangaon municipal council president, drove the tractor onto the pitch of the MLA Trophy cricket tournament final, allegedly furious that he was invited to the event, per PTI. Other reports, however, say it was one of his supporters who carried out the act in anger.
Twitter Post
Watch video here
Tractor Driver plows the cricket pitch mid-final in Jalgaon after the driver wasn’t invited to the tournament 😭 pic.twitter.com/iDZ5hcMDbh— Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaaala) April 19, 2026
Match disruption
Viral video shows the tractor knocking over stumps
A viral video of the incident shows the man driving the tractor onto the playing field, knocking over stumps and rendering the pitch unplayable. The match was immediately called off due to unsafe conditions. "The council president acted in a fit of rage," an official said. Local police quickly intervened to control the situation but no formal complaint was lodged by organizers who chose not to escalate matters further.
Social media backlash
Social media users demanded strict actions
The incident has sparked a massive backlash on social media. Many users were outraged and suggested extreme measures against the man responsible for the damage. One user wrote, "Those who were invited there should have given belt treatment to him. A guy like him is really a spoiler for many talents." Another user commented, "He should be tied to a tree, and every person present on the ground should take turns slapping him hard. Just a slap."