Uninvited to cricket match, Maharashtra politician drives tractor onto pitch

A viral video of the incident shows the man driving the tractor onto the playing field, knocking over stumps and rendering the pitch unplayable. The match was immediately called off due to unsafe conditions. "The council president acted in a fit of rage," an official said. Local police quickly intervened to control the situation but no formal complaint was lodged by organizers who chose not to escalate matters further.

Social media backlash

Social media users demanded strict actions

The incident has sparked a massive backlash on social media. Many users were outraged and suggested extreme measures against the man responsible for the damage. One user wrote, "Those who were invited there should have given belt treatment to him. A guy like him is really a spoiler for many talents." Another user commented, "He should be tied to a tree, and every person present on the ground should take turns slapping him hard. Just a slap."