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Not women's bill, but attempt to redraw electoral map: RaGa
He was speaking in the Lower House

Not women's bill, but attempt to redraw electoral map: RaGa

By Chanshimla Varah
Apr 17, 2026
02:57 pm
What's the story

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed the Lok Sabha on the women's quota bill, saying the current proposal is not a women's empowerment bill; rather, the move is aimed at changing India's electoral map. "This has nothing to do with the empowerment of women. This is an attempt to change the electoral map," he said. He argued that the 2023 bill was the "real legislation."

Bill

He called it 'shameful act' 

Calling the attempt a "shameful act," he said women are a "central and driving force in our national imagination, in our national perspective." "Women are a central force, a driving force in our national imagination and in our national perspective. All of us, every single one in the room, have been influenced, taught, and learned a lot from women in their lives," he said.

Joke

'PM and I don't have wife issue'

That being said, he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi do not have the "wife issue," he joked. "Prime Minister and myself don't have that wife issue so we don't get that input but we have our mothers and our sisters," he said, drawing laughter from the MPs seated in the Lower House.

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BJP

Is BJP scared, asks Gandhi 

He also took his aim at the BJP, asking the ruling party if it was scared of what was happening in the politics of the country that it was trying to rejig the Indian political map. "You did it in Assam, J&K, and now imagining you can do it in India. You need a constitutional amendment to do that," he said.

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Twitter Post

'Nothing short of an anti-national act'

Caste

'Bill meant to sideline caste census'

Then turning to the caste census, he said that Home Minister Amit Shah has claimed that it has begun. But "the point is whether or not the caste census is going to be used in representation in Parliament and state assemblies." "Everyone knows the kind of discrimination faced by OBCs, Dalits, minority communities, and women...This bill is meant to sideline the caste census."

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