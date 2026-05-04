Karnataka: EVM strongroom opened after keys go missing
What's the story
In a bizarre incident, election officials in Karnataka had to break into the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) strongroom due to missing keys. The incident took place at the DRR School on PB Road in the city, where three strongrooms were located. The returning officer Santosh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner GM Gangadhara Swamy and election observer Ramankanth were present when the locks were broken.
Counting delay
Keys delay counting of postal ballots
The missing keys delayed the counting of postal ballots in Davangere South by over 30 minutes. The counting was scheduled to start at 7:30am, but it only began after the locks were broken. Despite this hiccup, Karnataka saw high voter turnout in both constituencies, with Bagalkot witnessing a turnout of 65.68% and Davangere South recording 63.04%.
Election stakes
By-elections crucial for Congress, BJP
The by-elections were necessitated by the deaths of senior Congress leaders HY Meti in Bagalkot and Shamanur Shivashankarappa in Davangere South. The results are important for both the ruling Indian National Congress (INC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While INC hopes to retain both seats, a loss would be seen as a setback for Siddaramaiah's government.
Election update
BJP leads in Davangere South, Congress in Bagalkot
As per the latest updates, the BJP is leading by 8,446 votes in Davangere South, while the Congress has a lead of 3,207 votes in Bagalkot. The election is being closely watched as it could impact party dynamics ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections. The Muslim community's demand for a Congress ticket was met with Samarth Shivashankarappa contesting from Davangere South after his grandfather, Shamanur Shivashankarappa's demise.