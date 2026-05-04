Karnataka: EVM strongroom opened after keys go missing

In a bizarre incident, election officials in Karnataka had to break into the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) strongroom due to missing keys. The incident took place at the DRR School on PB Road in the city, where three strongrooms were located. The returning officer Santosh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner GM Gangadhara Swamy and election observer Ramankanth were present when the locks were broken.

Counting delay Keys delay counting of postal ballots The missing keys delayed the counting of postal ballots in Davangere South by over 30 minutes. The counting was scheduled to start at 7:30am, but it only began after the locks were broken. Despite this hiccup, Karnataka saw high voter turnout in both constituencies, with Bagalkot witnessing a turnout of 65.68% and Davangere South recording 63.04%.

Election stakes By-elections crucial for Congress, BJP The by-elections were necessitated by the deaths of senior Congress leaders HY Meti in Bagalkot and Shamanur Shivashankarappa in Davangere South. The results are important for both the ruling Indian National Congress (INC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While INC hopes to retain both seats, a loss would be seen as a setback for Siddaramaiah's government.

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