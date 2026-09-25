Omar Abdullah moves resolution seeking restoration of J&K statehood
What's the story
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday introduced a resolution in the Legislative Assembly seeking the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. The move sparked chaos as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members protested by tearing copies of the resolution. They took exception to the reference of the 2000 autonomy resolution in the new resolution. The government headed by Farooq Abdullah had passed a resolution on June 26, 2000, for restoration of greater autonomy as existed before August 9, 1953.
Resolution details
Resolution calls for forwarding it to central government
The resolution states, "In addition to the Resolutions passed by this House on 26th June 2000 and 6th November 2024, this House calls upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir."
It also calls for forwarding this resolution to the central government.
The BJP members had stormed the well of the house, raising slogans against it.
Upcoming vote
Abdullah met PM Modi in June
"We will not allow discussion on the issue of autonomy in the house," BJP MLA R S Pathania said.
The resolution is likely to be voted on Monday.
In June, the CM had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and raised the issue of "early restoration" of statehood.
According to his office, Abdullah told PM Modi that restoring statehood would strengthen democratic institutions and deepen public participation in J&K.
Political strategy
Local BJP leaders against restoring statehood, stand exposed: Abdullah
Today, Abdullah said he has been urging the central government for two years to restore statehood but to no avail.
He alleged that local BJP leaders are against restoring statehood and said they stand "exposed."
"This resolution is only about the restoration of the statehood. This resolution will also expose the real enemies of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Who want restoration of statehood and who are against it," Abdullah said.
Defense and criticism
We don't need any certificate from the BJP: Abdullah
Abdullah also defended his party against BJP's allegations of being anti-national.
He said his party has made many sacrifices for the country and doesn't need validation from the BJP.
"We don't need any certificate from the BJP - we have given so many sacrifices for the country and we don't care about their anti-national rants," he said.