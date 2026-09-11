Omar hits back at Congress over 'Vande Mataram' rendition
What's the story
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has hit back at the Congress party for criticizing him over the full rendition of Vande Mataram at the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK). The CM defended his decision, saying it was a statutory obligation to play all six stanzas of the national song at government events. "Does Congress want Kashmiris to be thrown in jail on this issue?" he asked. He also accused Congress of politicizing this issue.
Legal obligation
If Congress opposes law, they should repeal it: Abdullah
Abdullah challenged Congress to repeal the law mandating the full rendition of Vande Mataram if they oppose it.
He said, "They (Congress) should have stopped this (the law mandating full rendition of the national song) in Parliament."
The CM also said that legal action could be taken against those who do not stand for the entire national song.
Party resolution
BJP slams Congress for sticking to 1937 'Vande Mataram' resolution
The Congress party had earlier decided to stick to its 1937 resolution of singing only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram at all party events.
This decision was taken amid the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing Congress leaders of insulting the national song by not singing its full version.
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "This makes it clear that the 'dimaagi Naxal' Congress has now transformed into a 'Muslim League Congress' and has completely surrendered to fundamentalist forces."
National directive
Central government mandates full rendition of 'Vande Mataram'
Earlier this year, the central government mandated that all six stanzas of "Vande Mataram" must be played before "Jana Gana Mana" at all government events, schools, and official functions.
Abdullah also confirmed that both the national anthem and Vande Mataram would be played at IFFJK's closing ceremony.
The National Conference and Congress are both part of the INDIA alliance, and the Congress additionally provides external support to the Omar Abdullah government.