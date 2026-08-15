Omar Abdullah claims PoK would have sought J&K merger

Abdullah expressed his pain over the current situation in PoK, where many have been killed and jailed for demanding democratic rights.

He said he was sure that if J&K's statehood and special status had not been revoked in 2019, people in PoK would have sought reintegration into Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have kept seats vacant in the Assembly for the other side in the hope that someday these will be filled," he added.