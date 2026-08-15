Omar Abdullah claims PoK would have sought J&K merger
What's the story
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said that the people of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) would have sought to merge with Jammu and Kashmir if the Centre had not revoked J&K's special status and statehood. Speaking at an Independence Day event in Srinagar, he said the current situation in PoK justified his ancestors' decision to join India after fighting off Pakistani raiders in 1947.
Ancestral homage
Abdullah pays tribute to grandfather
Abdullah also paid tribute to his grandfather, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, the first Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.
Sheikh Mohammad had led the fight against Pakistani raiders in 1947 before Indian forces arrived.
"When I see the situation across the border, I realize that our ancestors who said 'hamlavar khabardar, hum Kashmiri hain tayyar' (attackers beware, we Kashmiris are prepared) were right," he said.
PoK concerns
Seats kept vacant in Assembly for PoK: Abdullah
Abdullah expressed his pain over the current situation in PoK, where many have been killed and jailed for demanding democratic rights.
He said he was sure that if J&K's statehood and special status had not been revoked in 2019, people in PoK would have sought reintegration into Jammu and Kashmir.
"We have kept seats vacant in the Assembly for the other side in the hope that someday these will be filled," he added.
Political backlash
BJP slams chief minister
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed Abdullah's comments as "irresponsible."
Sunil Sharma, a BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly, criticized Abdullah for politicizing the national day.
"He is indulging in politics on this national day when we should celebrate our flag," he said.
He added the chief minister should have spoken about his performance and future plans instead of indulging in politics.
Statehood pledge
Committed to restoring statehood and constitutional guarantees: Abdullah
Abdullah reiterated his government's commitment to restoring statehood and constitutional guarantees to Jammu and Kashmir.
He said these were revoked in August 2019.
"Our government is committed to struggle for the restoration of statehood and constitutional guarantees, and to put Jammu and Kashmir on the path of development," he said in his Independence Day speech.