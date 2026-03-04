Opposition links Middle-East conflict to Modi's Israel visit; BJP responds 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Department in-charge Amit Malviya has slammed the opposition for linking Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's recent visit to Israel with the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He called this view "nakedly partisan." Citing an Axios article, Malviya said that the United States and Israel had planned airstrikes on Iran before PM Modi's visit to Israel on February 25-26.

Opposition critique Malviya slams opposition for 'untethered arguments' Malviya slammed the opposition for making arguments "untethered from logic." He wrote on X, "I almost pity India's Opposition and the Left ecosystem...for how nakedly partisan they have become." "Till yesterday, they were loudly alleging that the so-called Israel-US axis launched its attack on Iran with Prime Minister Modi's endorsement, conveniently linking it to his visit. The insinuation was deliberate and malicious," he said.

Rhetoric critique Congress's shrill rhetoric against Modi Malviya also slammed the opposition for their "shrill rhetoric" and "groupthink." He wrote, "Having been in power for decades, some among them still operate with a misplaced sense of entitlement, as if governance is their ordained right." India has not condemned Khamenei's assassination, instead urging all sides to maintain calm and prevent escalation, while emphasizing the significance of preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

Advertisement

Support questioned Gandhi demands transparency on PM's discussions with Netanyahu On Tuesday, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi criticized PM Modi's government over its silence on Khamenei's assassination. In an opinion piece, Gandhi expressed concern over "India's high-profile political endorsement without moral clarity." She wrote, "Barely 48 hours before the assassination, the Prime Minister returned from a visit to Israel...support for Benjamin Netanyahu." Congress leader Raashid Alvi also demanded transparency on PM Modi's discussions with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, during his Israel visit.

Advertisement