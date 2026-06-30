23 opposition parties write to CJI, allege electoral roll manipulation

Political agenda

Meeting focused on political issues

The June 8 meeting of the INDIA bloc had focused on political issues, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge calling for greater unity among opposition parties. He had urged them to continue coordinated efforts on electoral processes, inflation, unemployment, and institutional misuse. According to ANI, Ramesh had described the discussions as "good" and said that the INDIA bloc had a constructive agenda covering the economy, Centre-state relations, protection of the Constitution, and foreign policy.