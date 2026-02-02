'Anti-poor...detached from reality': Opposition parties slam Budget 2026

Opposition parties have slammed the Union Budget 2026, calling it "anti-poor" and "detached" from reality. Among those criticizing the budget was Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee . He noted that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman 's 85-minute speech didn't mention West Bengal even once. Banerjee called the budget "faceless, baseless and visionless," accusing the central government of ignoring Bengal due to its political calculations ahead of the upcoming state polls.

Corporate bias CPI(M) warns of deepening inequality due to budget cuts Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary MA Baby also slammed the budget, saying it showed the government's "blind commitment" to a few corporate houses. He called cuts in fertilizer, food, and petroleum subsidies a "naked assault" on workers and peasants. Baby warned that transfers to states had fallen "by lakhs of crores," undermining fiscal federalism, further arguing that the Budget would deepen inequality and worsen the ongoing economic crisis.

Budget vagueness Raja accuses Sitharaman of obscuring funding cuts Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja also criticized the budget for being "detached from the concerns of the masses" and "deliberately vague." He accused Sitharaman of avoiding scheme-wise allocations to obscure funding cuts. Raja said that despite an emphasis on domestic consumption in the Economic Survey, there was no push to stimulate demand. He added that the government had ignored demands for a legal MSP and continued to push anti-labor policies.

