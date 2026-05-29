Over 300 AIADMK members join Vijay-led TVK in Chennai

Over 300 members of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) have joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party in Chennai . The new entrants include former AIADMK Minister Vellamandi Natarajan, Anna Trade Union Federation State Secretary Kamalakkannan, former Mylapore MLA Natraj, and others. The induction ceremony was attended by TVK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Rural Development Minister N Anand, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sengottaiyan, and Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna.

Party support Minister claims Joseph Vijay will be TN's permanent CM Minister Sengottaiyan lauded TVK's swift rise, saying no movement in Indian history has succeeded as quickly. He declared Joseph Vijay would be Tamil Nadu's permanent Chief Minister. Arjuna also praised Vijay's leadership, claiming he has united various parties and eliminated corruption. He criticized AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for aligning with DMK after electoral defeat, alleging it caused discontent within AIADMK and drove members to TVK.

Future plans Anand assures new members of respect, positions Arjuna said TVK didn't lure MLAs with inducements but welcomed them as family members. He claimed that in a month, most AIADMK members would join TVK. Rural Development Minister Anand assured new members they would be respected and given due positions soon. He predicted TVK would win all panchayat elections, crediting Vijay's leadership for their success without engaging in corruption.

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