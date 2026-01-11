Owaisi calls Himanta Sarma 'tubelight' over 'hijab-clad PM' controversy

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks on the possibility of a hijab-clad woman becoming India's Prime Minister. The controversy started when Owaisi, while campaigning in Maharashtra, expressed hope that "a hijab-clad daughter will become the prime minister." He also emphasized that India's Constitution permits any citizen to hold the top post.

Counterclaim Sarma's response to Owaisi's remarks Sarma had responded to Owaisi's comments by saying that while anyone can become the Prime Minister, "India is a Hindu nation with a Hindu civilization." He added, "We strongly believe that the Prime Minister of India will always be a Hindu." This statement drew criticism from Owaisi, who called Sarma a "tubelight" for not understanding the Constitution.

Critique Owaisi's criticism of Sarma's understanding of the Constitution Owaisi stressed that India's Constitution, drafted by BR Ambedkar, is inclusive and doesn't restrict any religion or community from holding the office of Prime Minister, CM, or mayor. He said, "Sadly, some people neither understand the Constitution nor its spirit." Owaisi also compared Pakistan's constitution with India's to highlight the inclusivity in the latter.

Backlash BJP leaders criticize Owaisi's remarks Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitesh Rane also reacted to Owaisi's comments, saying that "no woman wearing a hijab or burka can become the prime minister or mayor in Mumbai." He suggested that those with such aspirations should move to Pakistan. BJP spokesperson Prakash Reddy accused Owaisi of trying to revive communal tensions for political gains. "Once again, he wants to revive communal tensions and do politics only on a communal basis," Reddy was quoted as saying by ANI.