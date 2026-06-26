Indian passport valid document for SIR identification: Election Commission clarifies 

Voter registration

Passport continues to be valid document for voter registration

"Passport was and continues to be one of the documents to establish identity," an official said. The clarification comes amid confusion over whether a passport can be used as proof of citizenship. On Thursday, the Indian government clarified that the passport has never been proof of citizenship. It defended its position by citing Section 20 of the Passports Act, 1967. This section allows the Centre to issue passports or travel documents to non-citizens if deemed necessary in the public interest.