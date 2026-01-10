Ex-Maharashtra DGP plotted to frame Fadnavis, Shinde in ULC scam
A special investigation report submitted by outgoing Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Shukla has alleged that former DGP Sanjay Pandey conspired to frame Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde in the 2016 Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) scam. The report claims that Pandey, who was the DGP at the time of the alleged conspiracy, directed Thane Deputy Commissioner of Police Laxmikant Patil and Assistant Commissioner of Police Sardar Patil to arrest Fadnavis and Shinde.
The report alleges that Pandey accused Fadnavis and Shinde of extorting money from builders. It also claims that he coerced senior officers to go ahead with the arrests. An audio clip submitted by Sanjay Punamia, an accused in the case, allegedly records a conversation between Sardar Patil, Pande, and Laxmikant Patil planning to frame Fadnavis, India Today reported.
The outgoing DGP's report also states that when Punamia and Sunil Jain were arrested at the Kopari Police Station, Laxmikant Patil, who was then DCP Crime in Thane, interrogated them about the ULC scam. Although not directly involved in the investigation, Patil allegedly asked Punamia to disclose how much money Fadnavis extorted from builders. He also threatened both men, stating he would bring in Fadnavis and Shinde to sit beside Punamia.
The report further states that Patil directed Punamia to give on-camera statements, implicating Fadnavis and others. He also allegedly coerced Jain to record his statement as instructed, threatening jail if he refused. The report concludes that Laxmikant Patil pressured Punamia and Jain to implicate Fadnavis and Shinde in Thane. Pandey was also arrested by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2022 in connection with the NSE phone tapping case, before being granted bail in five days.