PM Modi returns to SRCC after 13 years
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in Delhi on Saturday, 13 years after his last visit. The PM had first spoken at the college in February 2013, when he was still the Chief Minister of Gujarat. In his speech, he recalled a metaphor he used back then about a glass being half full and half empty.
Metaphor recall
'I see glass as full'
"I gave the example of a glass of water, and spoke of three perspectives on it," PM Modi recalled at the SRCC centenary gathering.
The line he was recalling was delivered in February 2013, when he was CM of Gujarat.
Holding up a glass of water then, he had said optimists would call it half full and pessimists half empty.
"I see the glass as full, with half water and half air," he had said.
Contrast
'Viksit Bharat by 2047'
During his recent speech, PM Modi contrasted India of 2013 with its current position.
He spoke of a "Viksit Bharat" or "developed India" by 2047, when India will mark a century of Independence.
He cited the latest quarterly growth data to highlight India's strength amid global crises.
The PM also addressed security concerns, saying terrorism is nearing its end and referring to "Operation Sindoor" last year.
Reactions
Congress leaders slam PM's speech
Congress MP and spokesperson Pawan Khera criticized the PM's speech on social media, saying it was "Such a boring speech that even onions would burst into tears!"
Meanwhile, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar noted that PM Modi only spoke about 2013 and 2047 without addressing current issues affecting students or the public at large.
Career span
Significance of the date and the event
Narendra Modi's two SRCC appearances mark the trajectory of his national political career.
In February 2013, he was still CM of Gujarat and not yet his party's candidate for national office.
Now, after three consecutive terms as PM since 2014, he returns to SRCC with 12 years as prime minister behind him.
The event also fell on Teachers' Day, a day dedicated to honoring teachers and their contributions to education.