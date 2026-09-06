PM Modi returns to SRCC after 13 years

"I gave the example of a glass of water, and spoke of three perspectives on it," PM Modi recalled at the SRCC centenary gathering.

The line he was recalling was delivered in February 2013, when he was CM of Gujarat.

Holding up a glass of water then, he had said optimists would call it half full and pessimists half empty.

"I see the glass as full, with half water and half air," he had said.