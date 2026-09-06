'Dimagi Naxal' remark at SRCC sparks controversy, draws Opposition flak

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed Modi's speech, saying it should have been a platform to discuss youth-related issues like education and employment.

He accused the Prime Minister of using new labels every year to divert attention from government failures.

"Modi ji's Modus Operandi, In democracy, to suppress questions, giving the opposition a new Adjective every year.. so that their own failures remain hidden! Naraz fufa, Dimagi Naxal, Urban Naxal, Khan Market Gang, Aandolajivi, Parasite," Kharge said.