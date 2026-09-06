'Dimagi Naxal' remark at SRCC sparks controversy, draws Opposition flak
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech at the centenary celebrations of Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has sparked controversy. The Prime Minister revived his "Dimagi Naxal" remark, first made in his Independence Day speech, drawing criticism from opposition leaders. They accused him of misusing a prestigious academic platform for political attacks instead of discussing student and education issues.
Political backlash
Congress president Kharge slams PM
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed Modi's speech, saying it should have been a platform to discuss youth-related issues like education and employment.
He accused the Prime Minister of using new labels every year to divert attention from government failures.
"Modi ji's Modus Operandi, In democracy, to suppress questions, giving the opposition a new Adjective every year.. so that their own failures remain hidden! Naraz fufa, Dimagi Naxal, Urban Naxal, Khan Market Gang, Aandolajivi, Parasite," Kharge said.
Twitter Post
Kharge's criticism of PM Modi
.@narendramodi जी कल दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय के SRCC में गए। यह देश के युवाओं, शिक्षा और उनके भविष्य पर संवाद का अवसर था। लेकिन अफसोस, युवाओं के सवालों का सामना करने के बजाय भाषण फिर एक राजनीतिक प्रचार में बदल गया।— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 6, 2026
मोदी जी की Modus Operandi —
लोकतंत्र में सवालों को दबाने के लिए…
Visionless leadership
Other leaders join in
Congress leader Pawan Khera also slammed Modi for his repeated attacks on the opposition, calling it an "inferiority complex."
He said after 12 years in office, Modi should have used the SRCC platform to present a vision for young Indians instead of resorting to political name-calling.
RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha also criticized Modi's remarks, saying they should have focused on student and teacher issues instead.
Economic progress
What did Modi say in his speech?
In his nearly 50-minute address, Modi looked back at his previous visit to SRCC in February 2013.
He contrasted the economic situation in 2013 with today's India, highlighting a shift from "policy paralysis" to "policy dynamism" under his government.
The Prime Minister said India was then grappling with terror attacks, inflation, and corruption while growth was at its lowest point.