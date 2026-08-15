BJP accuses Sonia Gandhi of objecting to full 'Vande Mataram'
What's the story
A political controversy erupted on Saturday over the full rendition of Vande Mataram at the Congress's Independence Day event. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi of objecting to the national song, a claim that the Congress has denied. The BJP released video clips from the event at Indira Bhawan, alleging that Gandhi questioned party workers during the performance of Vande Mataram.
Accusations made
BJP releases video clips, calls Congress 'utterly shameful'
BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal shared the video on X, alleging that Gandhi had questioned party workers during the rendition of Vande Mataram.
He called this behavior "utterly shameful" and accused the Congress of disrespecting India's national song.
Agarwal also alleged that this incident reflected an "Emergency mindset" within the Congress party.
Twitter Post
BJP spokesperson shares video
आज स्वतंत्रता दिवस के दिन सामने आया यह दृश्य बेहद शर्मनाक है।— Gopal Krishna Agarwal (@gopalkagarwal) August 15, 2026
भारत के राष्ट्रीय गीत ‘वंदे मातरम्’ के दौरान सोनिया गांधी द्वारा आपत्ति जताना और कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से यह सवाल करना कि ‘वंदे मातरम्’ क्यों बजाया जा रहा है—कांग्रेस की मानसिकता को उजागर करता है।
क्या यही वह… pic.twitter.com/V4I0C4ESzH
Counter-argument
Congress denies allegations, defends 'Vande Mataram' association
The Congress has dismissed the BJP's allegations, asserting that the full version of Vande Mataram was sung at their event.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh defended the party's historical association with the song, citing a 1937 meeting of the Congress Working Committee in Calcutta.
He said Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders decided to sing only the initial stanzas of Vande Mataram on Rabindranath Tagore's advice.
Tradition explained
Jairam Ramesh clarifies Gandhi's role during song rendition
Ramesh emphasized that the complete version of Vande Mataram was sung at Saturday's event and said the issue had already been extensively debated in Parliament.
He added, "This was discussed in Parliament for 16 hours. We put forward our views."
When asked about the BJP's claim that Gandhi tried to stop the full rendition, Ramesh clarified that she was asking for a chair for party president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Further allegations
Controversy follows legislation on 'Vande Mataram' disrespect
BJP spokesperson RP Singh also targeted Gandhi over the controversy, questioning her alleged opposition to the national song.
He asked, "Why does Antonio Maino Ji hate Vande Mataram so much? When Vande Mataram was being sung, Antonio Maino Ji reportedly became so angry that she allegedly got agitated and asked her party workers to stop it."
The controversy comes after Parliament passed legislation on disrespect toward Vande Mataram.