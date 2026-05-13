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Home / News / Politics News / Posters targeting Rahul Gandhi surface amid Kerala CM pick deadlock 
Posters targeting Rahul Gandhi surface amid Kerala CM pick deadlock 
The Congress-led UDF won 102 out of 140 seats

Posters targeting Rahul Gandhi surface amid Kerala CM pick deadlock 

By Chanshimla Varah
May 13, 2026
03:36 pm
What's the story

Posters targeting Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have appeared in Wayanad, Kerala. The posters come amid a deadlock over the selection of the next Kerala chief minister after the Congress-led United Democratic Front's (UDF) landslide victory in the recent assembly elections. The UDF won 102 out of 140 seats in the state assembly.

Poster messages

Posters read 'Forget Wayanad, you won't win again from here'

The posters appeared outside the Wayanad district Congress committee office. One of the posters warned the Gandhi siblings, "Mr Rahul and Priyanka, forget Wayanad. You won't win again from here." Another poster appeared to target party general secretary KC Venugopal with the message: "Mr Rahul, KC might be your bag bearer, but people of Keralam never forgive you." A third poster read: "RG and PG, this is not a warning. Kerala will never forgive you for this blunder."

Leadership uncertainty

Congress high command deliberating on next Kerala CM

Even 10 days after the election result was declared, the Congress high command is still deliberating on who should be the next chief minister of Kerala. The delay has caused unease among party workers and sections of the public. The Congress Legislature Party has already authorized central leadership to finalize a candidate after consulting newly elected MLAs and alliance partners.

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Public pressure

IUML expresses frustration over delay in CM selection

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a UDF coalition partner, has also expressed frustration over the delay in selecting a new chief minister. IUML MLA elect Kurukkoli Moideen said people, especially women, keep asking him about the delay. He said "it has become a big issue" and even Congress workers are disappointed with the situation.

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Political mockery

BJP mocks Congress over chief minister deadlock

The three main contenders are Ramesh Chennithala, VD Satheesan and Venugopal. While Venugopal has the support of the majority of elected Congress MLAs, Satheesan enjoys widespread support among party members and key allies such as the IUML and Kerala Congress (Joseph). Chennithala is a former Opposition leader in the state. The party's key challenge has been that none of the candidates are without political merit and each is supported by a faction of the party or newly elected MLAs.

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