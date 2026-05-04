Prashant Kishor's 'Dhoni' joke about Tamil Nadu hits bullseye
What's the story
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor's prediction about actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party is coming true as the is poised to be the single largest in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The TVK, formed two years ago, is challenging the long-standing Dravida parties DMK and AIADMK. Kishor had predicted this at TVK's first anniversary event in February 2025, where he joked about competing with cricket star MS Dhoni for popularity in Tamil Nadu.
Political foresight
Kishor's prediction at TVK anniversary event
Kishor had then said, "I have to become the most popular Bihari in Tamil Nadu...so, I have to compete with Dhoni, who makes Chennai Super Kings win." He had also predicted that he would surpass Dhoni's popularity after helping TVK win the elections. Despite his remarks being dismissed as political banter by most, Kishor saw potential in TVK and told its leaders they could aim for a 15-20% vote share by appealing to voters tired of the two-party system.
Campaign strategy
Advisor to Vijay since February 2025
Kishor had taken on the role of political advisor to TVK after meeting Vijay in February 2025. His public support at the anniversary event was a big boost for the party. However, he stepped back from day-to-day advisory work in July 2025 as his own party contested elections in Bihar. Despite this, Kishor's early strategy and public backing helped TVK build momentum, focusing on jobs, education, and a drug-free Tamil Nadu during its campaign across all 234 seats without alliances.
Election outcome
TVK cuts into DMK's support
Early trends indicate that TVK has cut into DMK's traditional support, especially among younger voters in cities. Kishor's prediction about the 15-20% "unaligned vote" has played out on the ground as TVK's performance far exceeded expectations. For Kishor, this must feel like sweet vindication after throwing his weight behind Vijay's political party. His light-hearted comment about becoming Tamil Nadu's most famous Bihari now reads more like a prophecy, with TVK leading in 105 seats in the elections.