Prashant Kishor's 'Dhoni' joke about Tamil Nadu hits bullseye

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor 's prediction about actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party is coming true as the is poised to be the single largest in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The TVK, formed two years ago, is challenging the long-standing Dravida parties DMK and AIADMK. Kishor had predicted this at TVK's first anniversary event in February 2025, where he joked about competing with cricket star MS Dhoni for popularity in Tamil Nadu.

Political foresight Kishor's prediction at TVK anniversary event Kishor had then said, "I have to become the most popular Bihari in Tamil Nadu...so, I have to compete with Dhoni, who makes Chennai Super Kings win." He had also predicted that he would surpass Dhoni's popularity after helping TVK win the elections. Despite his remarks being dismissed as political banter by most, Kishor saw potential in TVK and told its leaders they could aim for a 15-20% vote share by appealing to voters tired of the two-party system.

Campaign strategy Advisor to Vijay since February 2025 Kishor had taken on the role of political advisor to TVK after meeting Vijay in February 2025. His public support at the anniversary event was a big boost for the party. However, he stepped back from day-to-day advisory work in July 2025 as his own party contested elections in Bihar. Despite this, Kishor's early strategy and public backing helped TVK build momentum, focusing on jobs, education, and a drug-free Tamil Nadu during its campaign across all 234 seats without alliances.

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