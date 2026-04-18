'Victory for democracy': Priyanka Gandhi on women's reservation bill failure

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday called the failure of the women's reservation bill in Lok Sabha a "big victory for democracy." She claimed that the result was a testament to Opposition unity and dealt a blow to the ruling side's "conspiracy" to cling to power. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which sought to reserve seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies, failed to get the required two-thirds majority with 298 votes in favor and 230 against.

Allegations Priyanka Gandhi accuses government of political maneuvering Gandhi alleged that the government had orchestrated events with a larger political motive. She said, "A whole conspiracy was hatched to remain in power," and the sudden convening of the session was part of a plan to "somehow form a permanent government." The Congress leader also said that the ruling side had positioned itself to claim credit regardless of the outcome.

Critique Congress leader questions government's commitment to women's issues Gandhi also questioned the government's commitment to women's issues, citing past incidents like Unnao and Hathras. She said, "We have seen Unnao and Hathras. In Manipur, who spoke up for women?" Referring to these incidents, she argued that the issue was not about women's reservations but their freedom to act arbitrarily. The Congress leader also emphasized the importance of Opposition unity in this victory.

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