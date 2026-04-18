'Victory for democracy': Priyanka Gandhi on women's reservation bill failure
What's the story
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday called the failure of the women's reservation bill in Lok Sabha a "big victory for democracy." She claimed that the result was a testament to Opposition unity and dealt a blow to the ruling side's "conspiracy" to cling to power. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which sought to reserve seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies, failed to get the required two-thirds majority with 298 votes in favor and 230 against.
Allegations
Priyanka Gandhi accuses government of political maneuvering
Gandhi alleged that the government had orchestrated events with a larger political motive. She said, "A whole conspiracy was hatched to remain in power," and the sudden convening of the session was part of a plan to "somehow form a permanent government." The Congress leader also said that the ruling side had positioned itself to claim credit regardless of the outcome.
Critique
Congress leader questions government's commitment to women's issues
Gandhi also questioned the government's commitment to women's issues, citing past incidents like Unnao and Hathras. She said, "We have seen Unnao and Hathras. In Manipur, who spoke up for women?" Referring to these incidents, she argued that the issue was not about women's reservations but their freedom to act arbitrarily. The Congress leader also emphasized the importance of Opposition unity in this victory.
Request
Bring back old women's reservation bill, Gandhi urges government
Gandhi urged the government to bring back the earlier version of the women's reservation bill. She said, "If you truly want to do something for women, bring back the 2023 bill, and we will support it." The 2023 bill had clearly outlined that reservations for women would be implemented within existing seats, Gandhi claimed. She reiterated that the Opposition was ready to support implementation "in the current situation and existing seats."