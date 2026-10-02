Anti-CEC protests: 700 detained, including AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi 

They were reportedly detained from and near Jantar Mantar.

The AAP took to social media platform X to announce the detentions, saying, "Despite the peaceful protest, Delhi Police arrested MLA Sanjeev Jha ji and Saurabh. But the movement will continue!"

SFI general secretary Aishe Ghosh also confirmed that several DYFI and SFI activists have been detained.

"This is not democracy. If police think they can stop the movement by detaining us, we want to tell them...this is just the start."