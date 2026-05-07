'Come with 118 signatures': TN governor sends back Vijay again
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar summoned actor Vijay, the leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), to his residence on Thursday. The meeting was to check if the TVK had secured enough support from coalition partners to form a government. ANI, citing sources, said the governor told Vijay that he can take oath as CM only after the numbers are proven. The TVK won 108 seats in the recent elections, falling short of the 118-seat majority required in the House.
Coalition queries
How will you run government with only 113 MLAs: Arlekar
During the meeting, Governor Arlekar asked Vijay how he would run a government with only 113 MLAs. He also wanted to know which other parties would support the TVK. In response, Vijay expressed his willingness to face a floor test, NDTV reported. Vijay had met with the governor on Wednesday to stake a claim for government formation. But, like on Thursday, he was asked to prove support from 118 MLAs.
Conditional backing
Congress offers conditional support to TVK
Currently, he has the backing of 113 legislators, including support from the Congress, which won five seats, but still lacks the required numbers The Congress has offered conditional support, with the condition that TVK will not ally with "communal forces," referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The remaining seats could be filled by smaller parties like Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Pattali Makkal Katchi. However, doubts remain as VCK is currently allied with DMK and PMK with the BJP.
Alliance uncertainty
Possibility of alliance with AIADMK
There's also speculation about a possible alliance between the TVK and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). Reports suggest that over a dozen AIADMK legislators are ready to ally with Vijay. However, two AIADMK leaders denied any talks of an alliance. If no coalition is formed, the governor could recommend President's Rule or fresh elections for Tamil Nadu.