Puducherry Assembly has 33 seats

Puducherry election results: AINRC-led NDA leads in early trends

By Chanshimla Varah 09:52 am May 04, 202609:52 am

What's the story

The counting of votes for the 2026 Puducherry Assembly elections began at 8:00am on Monday. Early trends indicate that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the All India NR Congress, is ahead in 13 seats while the Congress and TVK are leading in two seats each. The Puducherry Assembly has 33 seats, including three nominated by the Union government. A party or alliance needs to secure 17 seats for a majority after these nominations.