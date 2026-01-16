The party is ahead in 55 seats

Pune civic polls: BJP takes lead; opposition in single digit

By Chanshimla Varah 01:00 pm Jan 16, 202601:00 pm

What's the story

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, according to trends. The party is ahead in 55 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has a lead in six. The Congress follows with three seats. Other parties, such as Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), and others, are yet to open their accounts.