Punjab government removes Raghav Chadha's Z+ security cover
What's the story
Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has been given Z category security cover by the Centre after the Punjab government withdrew his Z+ category protection. Per India Today, the security will be extended in both Delhi and Punjab, with paramilitary soldiers assigned for his protection. The Delhi Police has been asked to provide him with security until a formal central arrangement is made.
Party criticism
AAP accuses Chadha of ignoring Punjab issues in Parliament
The move comes amid a political rift between Chadha and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with the party removing him as the party's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. The AAP had slammed Chadha for not bringing up important issues concerning Punjab in Parliament. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said Chadha's silence on critical matters was "disappointing." Cheema pointed out several financial issues that weren't raised, including pending Rural Development Fund dues and GST-related losses.
Counter claims
Chadha calls allegations 'lies,' says he won't remain silent
Chadha has dismissed the party's allegations as "lies," saying his role is to raise public issues, not create disruptions. He also rejected accusations of avoiding key opposition actions. Since being removed as deputy leader, he has shared several videos and statements indicating he won't remain silent against the party's criticism. Last week, Chadha also hinted at a possible political shift, commenting "interesting thought" on a video suggesting he should start his own party.