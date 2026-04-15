Punjab government removes Raghav Chadha's Z+ security cover 

The move comes amid a political rift between Chadha and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with the party removing him as the party's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. The AAP had slammed Chadha for not bringing up important issues concerning Punjab in Parliament. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said Chadha's silence on critical matters was "disappointing." Cheema pointed out several financial issues that weren't raised, including pending Rural Development Fund dues and GST-related losses.

Counter claims

Chadha calls allegations 'lies,' says he won't remain silent

Chadha has dismissed the party's allegations as "lies," saying his role is to raise public issues, not create disruptions. He also rejected accusations of avoiding key opposition actions. Since being removed as deputy leader, he has shared several videos and statements indicating he won't remain silent against the party's criticism. Last week, Chadha also hinted at a possible political shift, commenting "interesting thought" on a video suggesting he should start his own party.