Rahul Gandhi alleges 'US pressure' behind Modi government's UPI move 

Gandhi pointed out that even if these transactions constitute only 5% of the volume, they account for nearly 65% of UPI's total transaction value.

He questioned where the fees imposed on shopkeepers would ultimately come from if not from customers.

He said American payment companies have long opposed India's zero-MDR policy and now the government has opened the path to changing the policy.

"Just like....the US Trade Deal, Compromised PM Modi is once again surrendering to American pressure," he alleged.