'From vote chori comes kanoon chori': Rahul Gandhi attacks CEC

Gandhi held the Election Commission (EC) responsible for not protecting voters' rights. He said if votes are compromised, the Constitution can't function properly.

"There is already more than enough information to make this 100% certainty, not 99%, 100% certainty that Indian elections, Lok Sabha elections, 2024 election, Vidhan Sabha elections are all being rigged," Gandhi said.

He questioned why anti-incumbency, which usually affects Congress and regional parties, seems to be absent in polls after PM Narendra Modi came to power.